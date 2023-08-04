Stretching Credulity refers to the new indictments of former president Donald Trump. And First Contact is about the recent Congressional committee hearing on UFOs. Editorial cartoons by Pat Byrnes and Pat Bagley.
Pat Byrnes is a long-time cartoonist for The New Yorker, illustrator, humorist, and winner of the National Cartoonist Society’s Silver Reuben. Previous careers include voice actor, ad copywriter, and aerospace engineer. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Byrnes, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist