Deb Polun Credit: Contributed photo

The Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHCACT) is pleased to announce the hiring of Deb Polun of West Hartford as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Polun had previously worked for CHCACT from 2012-2019 as its Vice President of External Affairs, and for the past four years has served as Executive Director of the Connecticut Association for Community Action (CAFCA). She will begin her new role with CHCACT on Aug. 21.

Polun will guide strategy and partnership building for CHCACT, as well as lead the organization’s legislative agenda in its advocacy for the 16 community health centers the organization represents and the more than 420,000 patients they serve each year, CHCACT CEO Shawn Frick said.

He added that Polun’s 25 years of health policy experience — including more than a decade working in the state legislature as a health care and human services policy analyst — will be exactly what CHCACT needs in its ongoing mission to advocate for its member community health centers, which provide primary care, dental care and other vital health care needs to more than 10% of Connecticut’s population.

“Deb brings tremendous knowledge of Connecticut’s Community Health Center program as well as outstanding relationships with members of the General Assembly, Governor’s Office and Administrative offices. Her 25-year track record in public policy that benefits low income individuals and families will be essential to our organization and the people for whom we advocate on a daily basis,” Mr. Frick said. “She will be a wonderful addition to our team and will lead us to achieving our advocacy goals on behalf of our members and patients we serve.”

“I am thrilled to once again be part of the CHCACT team and help champion the cause of ensuring health care access and equity for everyone in Connecticut, regardless of their income or where they live,” Ms. Polun said. “Our member health centers work tirelessly every day to treat every patient who walks through their doors, regardless of ability to pay, and I look forward to helping to spotlight the vital role they play in Connecticut’s health care safety net.”

In addition to her career as a health care policy advocate, she has a long record of community service. She served on the West Hartford Board of Education for five years and has served on the West Hartford Town Council since 2022.

Incorporated in 1989, the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHCACT) is a not‐for‐profit organization dedicated to strengthening and supporting the clinical and administrative operations of community health centers across Connecticut. CHCACT’s mission is to advance and align the work of Connecticut health centers, with stakeholders, to improve the health and wellness of all.