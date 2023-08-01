Elephant in the Room: A giant elephant in a pinstripped suit labled "Trump Indictments" sits on the center of a couch, crushing it to the floor, as other much smaller, suited elephants, labeled "GOP Candidates 2024," try to sit nearby without getting crunched.
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Elephant in the Room, referring to the new indictments against former president Donald Trump and Hack Smith, in reference to Jack Smith’s role in the Trump investigations. Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Rivers.

Hack Smith: Tall Donald Trump reads a list of charges as a donkey with his arm around Jack Smith says "Why sure you'll be remembered as a great man, Jack Smith. Your name will be revered along with other great ideologues, like John Wilkes Booth and Harvey Lee Oswald [sic]."
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

