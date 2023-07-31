The Injustice Is In: Justice Clarence Thomas is sitting in a booth like Lucy's "Psychiatrist Is In" booth in Peanuts. "Opinions $$$$$ The Justice Is In."
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

The Injustice Is In with Clarence Thomas and UFO Hearing. Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and Rivers.

UFO Hearing: A green alien sits before Congress during the Congressional hearing on aliens and UFOs got weirder by the minute... To a rapt committee leaning forward to hear he says "Be bop a lula she's my baby, be bop a lula I don't mean maybe..."
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

