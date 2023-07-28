Bipartisanship and UFOs
Another take on the UFO whistleblower story, comparing its believability to the possible existence of bipartisanship in Congress, and legacy admissions at Ivy League schools. Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Adam Zyglis.

Ivy League Admissions
