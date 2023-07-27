UFO Coverup: A pair of aliens in a spacecraft talk to each other with a burning, smouldering Earth in the background. "They're on to us, and the climate will fry out skin off! Let's bounce!"
Frustrated lawmakers are demanding answers on UFOs through legislation, and the McClatchy chain, which owns 30 U.S. newspapers, recently announced it would no longer publish editorial cartoons. Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Dave Whamond.

Hedge Fund Vultures: More editorial cartoonists laid off by hedge fund-owned newspapers.
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

