Health insurance form (Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock) Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock

The Connecticut Insurance Department is inviting public comments for an upcoming informational public meeting on August 21, 2023. The session will focus on the 10 rate filings from nine health insurers for the 2024 health plans, applicable to both on and off Access Health CT, the state’s federal Affordable Care Act exchange.

Connecticut insurance carriers again requested an average double-digit rate increase for health insurance plans starting in January 2024, however, the average request wasn’t as “jaw dropping” as in 2023.

The 2024 rate proposals for the individual market are on average lower than last year while the small group market are on average the same as last year.

The proposed average for individual rate requests is around 12.4% while the average for small groups is around 14.8%.

The public hearing on Aug. 21, featuring a hybrid format, will be held at the Legislative Office Building, Hartford, and online. It will be streamed live on CT-N, starting at 9 a.m. The public will have an opportunity to provide comments specific to the rate filings.

Those wishing to participate virtually via Zoom can sign up by emailing cid.RateFIlings@ct.gov with their name and written comments by August 18, 2023, at 5PM. On-site participation sign-up starts at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting at the Legislative Office Building.