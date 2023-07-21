It only took a week for a newly formed group of egocentric Rhode Islanders, for at least part of the year anyway, to go running to the feds because they think they own the waterfront.

Under a lawsuit filed July 7 in federal court, this group of shoreline property owners — dubbed the Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers, a title they no doubt believe sets them apart from the taxpayer riff-raff that exists inland — is asking that state officials be stopped from enforcing the Ocean State’s new shoreline access law. The group alleges the law violates their constitutional private property rights.

Frank Carini can be reached at frank@ecori.org. His opinions don’t reflect those of ecoRI News or CTNewsJunkie.com.