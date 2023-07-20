New Human Epoch: A man is rubbing his dog's belly on the living room floor while watching TV, which says "We are in a new epoch called Anthorpocene: The Time of Humans." And as he rubs his smiling dog's belly the man says "Yeah right."
Credit: Gary McCoy, Shiloh, IL / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Scientists are calling the new human epoch “Anthropocene: The Time of Humans.” Editorial cartoon by Gary McCoy.

Gary McCoy and his brother Glenn create the internationally syndicated comic panel The Flying McCoys. Gary also freelances for Parade magazine, Playboy, greeting card companies and others. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.

