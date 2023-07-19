Ignorance Is Bliss and the Kennedy Space’t Center, regarding the penchant for banning or reducing access to books by the Moms for Liberty group, and RFK Jr.’s public statements about unfounded conspiracy theories put him in a different category than JFK and RFK. Editorial cartoons by Bill Day and John Darkow.
Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist