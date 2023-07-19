Ignorance Is Bliss: The torch of the Statue of Liberty is burning books and the arm wears a bracelet that reads, "Moms for Liberty."
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Ignorance Is Bliss and the Kennedy Space’t Center, regarding the penchant for banning or reducing access to books by the Moms for Liberty group, and RFK Jr.’s public statements about unfounded conspiracy theories put him in a different category than JFK and RFK. Editorial cartoons by Bill Day and John Darkow.

Kennedy Space't Center: From left to right, JFK says "Ask not what your country..." followed by RFK, who says "Some men see things as they are ..." and then RFK Jr., whose name is in red, says "Pop rocks and drinking soda will make your stomach explode! Wake up people!" He also appears to be wearing a tin-foil, pointy hat.
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.