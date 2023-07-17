Biden Gets No Credit: Joe Biden is show riding a unicycle, juggling 6 bowling pins, and playing multiple musical instruments on his back while smiling and wearing sunglasses. The big drum is labeled "Bidenomics," the tuba says "Jobs," the cymbal says "wages," the snare drum says "NATO," and the bystander with the American flag T-shirt says "Nah, I still don't approve!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

President Joe Biden gets no credit for the economy but he does get criticized for his occasional use of foul language. Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Dick Wright.

Biden's Foul Language: Joe Biden is shown as a youth sitting in a corner with a slingshot in his back pocket, a dog looking up at him longingly, and a string of profanity in his thoughts but in his mouth he has a bar of soap. The caption says "Joey Biden age nine. Nothing has changed."
Credit: Dick Wright, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

