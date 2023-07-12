Cannabis buds. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut residents favored cannabis flower over vapor or edible products as they spent nearly $24 million on cannabis products during the month of June, the Department of Consumer Protection announced in a press release on Monday.

The numbers represent the sixth month of sales statistics from the state’s newly launched commercial cannabis market. Adult use retail sales totaled $12.5 million, overtaking medical marijuana transactions ($11.3 million) for the second consecutive month.

Over the first six months of the commercial program, usable cannabis or flower was the most popular type of product. According to new statistics from the DCP, 53% were on flower products while vape cartridges accounted for 25% of purchases and edible products made up around 10%.

For the first time, residents purchased more commercial products than medical marijuana products in June. Consumers bought 313,510 commercial cannabis products at an average price of $40 compared to the 303,293 products purchased by medical marijuana patients at an average price of $37.43.

Commercial consumers are capped at ¼ ounce per transaction under a policy by the Department of Consumer Protection. Medical patients are not limited by a transaction cap and can purchase up to 5 ounces each month.