Marjorie Taylor Greene Out: A shirtless man wearing a horned hat and wearing heavy boots is shown kicking a blonde woman out of the "House Freedom Caucus" and saying, "Sorry Marjorie, you're not crazy enough!"
Cutting Down On Plastics: A man is at a retail checkout line surrounded by food and other goods that are all packaged in transparent (and labeled as) "Plastic." The cashier says "Did you bring your own bags, sir? We're trying to cut down on our use of plastic."
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

