Fireworks Safety: Announcement at the top says "All those opposed to tighter fireworks regulations raise what's left of your hands." A row of hands is raised below the announcement but they are all covered with bandages.
Credit: John Cole, GeorgiaRecorder.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Nuclear Russian Roulette playing out in Ukraine. Editorial cartoons by Dave Whamond and John Cole.

Nuclear Russian Roulette: A large red handgun with a single star on its grip is pointed at "Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants" and the phrase "RUSSIAN ROULETTE" is scrawled in red below it.
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

