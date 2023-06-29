Connecticut’s “Summer at the Museum” program is back for its third year, announced Gov. Ned Lamont. The program, which offers free admission for children aged 18 and under, along with one accompanying adult, to over 120 participating museums across the state, is set to run from July 1 to September 4, 2023.

Launched in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program aims to provide children with enriching learning experiences over the summer months. The scheme is funded through a $10 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act’s federal COVID-19 recovery funding.

Participating museums encompass a broad range of interests including art, history, science, and more. A complete list of participating institutions can be found on the program’s website.

“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023,” stated Governor Lamont, praising the educational and recreational opportunities offered by Connecticut’s museums.

Administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities, the program is run in partnership with various state departments.

Participating museums have some discretion in implementing the program, and certain restrictions may apply. Residents are encouraged to check each museum’s website for any potential limitations before visiting.