Cannabis plant Credit: Christine Stuart photo

Adults in Connecticut may begin growing a limited number of cannabis plants in their homes beginning on Saturday as one of a number of policies governing the substance take effect this week.

The “home grow” provision of Connecticut’s 2021 adult use cannabis law will take effect on July 1, when residents at least 21 years-old can start cultivating the plants. Under the law, adults may have up to three mature and three immature plants. Households are limited to a total of 12 plants.

In a press release, the Department of Consumer Protection reminded residents that the plants must be raised in a locked, indoor area where they are not visible to the public or accessible to animals or children.

“Adults who choose to grow their own cannabis should use safe and healthy gardening practices for growing any products they intend to consume,” Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “Plants should also be kept indoors, out of reach and out of sight from children and pets.”

The state launched its commercial cannabis market at a limited number of dispensaries on Jan. 10. Revenue from the cannabis sales has grown every month since then. In May, retail sales reached $11.5 million, surpassing medical marijuana sales for the first time.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law legislation containing a series of other changes to how cannabis products are regulated in Connecticut.

The new law, which passed with bipartisan support through both chambers of the legislature, banned synthetic cannabinoids like delta-8 and delta-9, creates an Office of the Cannabis Ombudsman position for the medical marijuana community, and prohibits the sale of high-potency THC products outside of the licensed dispensaries.

Disagreement between state and federal rules had permitted the sale of potent hemp-based products like gummies at CBD stores without the age restrictions or packaging limitations imposed on Connecticut’s regulated dispensaries.

State law, which went into effect on Monday, now classifies as marijuana any edibles that exceed 1 milligram of THC per serving or 5 milligrams per package — meaning they can only be sold at licensed dispensaries. The law sets similar thresholds for other products like hemp tinctures and vape oil.