Putin's Stature, Post Rebellion: Russia President Vladimir Putin is shown poking his shrunken head out of a suit that appears to be many sizes too large for his body.
Russia President Vladimir Putin’s public persona has suffered from the rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that was cut short Saturday when a deal was brokered. And the U.S. Department of Education has reported some poor results on standardized tests. Editorial cartoons by Rivers and Adam Zyglis.

The Covid Generation: A student appears to be drowning in a pool shaped like an iPad, which is labled "SCREEN TIME." He has thrown a pencil in the air along with three sheets of paper that say, "TEST" "SCORES" and a down arrow.
Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

