Over the weekend the world watched as Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner mercenary group hired by Russia President Vladimir Putin to help invade Ukraine, turned his troops toward Moscow after Putin had issued a warrant for his arrest. After getting halfway to Moscow with little resistance, a deal was brokered to allow him to go to Belarus, Prigozhin stood down and returned his troops to their camps. In the second cartoon, US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is depicted taking a fishing trip on a private jet, which was based on this latest revelation reported by ProPublica. Editorial cartoons by Patrick Chappatte and R.J. Matson.
Patrick Chappatte was an editorial cartoonist for The New York Times until the newspaper terminated them in 2019. He now draws for Counterpoint in the US, as well as European media Der Spiegel, Le Canard Enchaîné, Le Temps and NZZ am Sonntag. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Patrick Chappatte, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist