Patrick Chappatte was an editorial cartoonist for The New York Times until the newspaper terminated them in 2019. He now draws for Counterpoint in the US, as well as European media Der Spiegel, Le Canard Enchaîné, Le Temps and NZZ am Sonntag. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.

