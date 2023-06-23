Add In Some Artificial Intelligence... : A pair of scientists in white lab coats are cooking a green, bubbling mixture. Ingredients include a box of "Social Media" and a glass jar full of little people that is labeled "Idiots." One scientists is holding a bottle labled "AI" and suggests to his colleague, "Say, what if we added some of this stuff too?"
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Add In Some Artificial Intelligence and Justice Alito. Editorial cartoons by Dave Whamond and Adam Zyglis.

Justice Alito: US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is shown in his judicial robe, wearing a blindfold and holding a book titled, "Ethics In Gov't" with a bookmark that says, "$100,000 Alito Trip." The sign in back says "Blind Justice..."
Credit: Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.