The Greatest Generation: Four elders are talking. From left to right, a man says, "I'm old enough to remember when we fought against Fascism!" The next one, a woman, says, "And being anti-fascist wasn't considered a bad thing." Another man says, "And cheering for the Russians against Democracy was unthinkable." And last, a woman says, "Remember when being indicted for espionage didn't give you a boost in the polls? Good times..."
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

The Greatest Generation. Editorial cartoon by Dave Whamond.

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.