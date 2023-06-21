A close-up view of the columns in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building with an American flag and the U.S. Capitol in the background. Credit: Dan Thornberg / Shutterstock

Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong has appointed Alma Nunley and Emily Gait as Special Counsels for Reproductive Rights, tasked with safeguarding abortion access and reproductive rights both statewide and across the nation. This is a new role introduced by Tong in response to escalating threats to reproductive freedom following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the wake of the decision, Tong will host a forum on its anniversary 10:30 a.m., June 22, featuring discussions with the newly appointed Special Counsels, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and leaders from various reproductive rights and civil liberties organizations.

Tong emphasized the significance of the appointments in combating a “tsunami of extremist legislation” targeting reproductive freedom. He added that both Nunley and Gait bring extensive litigation experience in state and federal courts to their new roles.