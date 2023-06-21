Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong has appointed Alma Nunley and Emily Gait as Special Counsels for Reproductive Rights, tasked with safeguarding abortion access and reproductive rights both statewide and across the nation. This is a new role introduced by Tong in response to escalating threats to reproductive freedom following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
In the wake of the decision, Tong will host a forum on its anniversary 10:30 a.m., June 22, featuring discussions with the newly appointed Special Counsels, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and leaders from various reproductive rights and civil liberties organizations.
Tong emphasized the significance of the appointments in combating a “tsunami of extremist legislation” targeting reproductive freedom. He added that both Nunley and Gait bring extensive litigation experience in state and federal courts to their new roles.
Connecticut, along with other Democratic attorney generals, has been proactive in defending reproductive freedom, filing amicus briefs in courts nationwide. The state has also initiated affirmative litigation to protect access to medication abortion and issued guidance on abortion rights. Furthermore, in collaboration with New York, Connecticut has established a legal hotline offering free legal guidance to patients and providers about abortion access rights. The hotline number is 212-899-5567.