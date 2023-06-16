Temptations of the Federal Reserve: Federal Reserve leaders are in a boat called "The Fed," trying to row through and ignore mermaid temptations labeled "Covid Relief," "Climate Initiatives," "War in Ukraine," and "Oil Price Shocks" with the boat's sail reading, "2% inflation goal, stable employment."
Credit: Taylor Jones, Hoover Digest / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Temptations of the Federal Reserve and Saudi Golf. Editorial cartoons by Taylor Jones and Pat Bagley.

Saudi Golf: A Saudi with a sword raised as if it's a golf club is outlined over a kneeling, handcuffed woman who appears about to be beheaded. The image is labled, "PGA."
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Taylor Jones has been drawing caricatures, political cartoons and editorial illustrations for a rather long time. He does very little else except fidget, drawing for Cagle Cartoons and the Hoover Digest.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.