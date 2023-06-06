Gun Violence Awareness: A couple is out walking their cowering dog as bullets whizz past, pinging off a mailbox. The woman says "I'm glad we have 'Gun Violence Awareness Day' because otherwise I wouldn't notice it."
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Apple Vision: The Donkey is wearing Apple Vision virtual reality goggles and says to the Elephant, "These new augmented reality glasses from Apple are awesome. Joe Biden really is the greatest president ever!" And the elephant says, "Dear Lord, we've lost him forever."
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow, R.J. Matson, and Rivers. Based on Gun Violence Awareness Day, Apple’s new augmented reality goggles, and the fallout from the debt ceiling negotiation.

Biden-McCarthy Buddy Movie: President Biden and Speaker McCarthy are shown with their arms around each other a la Dumb and Dumber, but the title is Debt and Debter. Joe says, "Not a joke!" and McCarthy Says, "I can work with this guy!"
Credit: R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

