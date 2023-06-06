Editorial cartoons by John Darkow, R.J. Matson, and Rivers. Based on Gun Violence Awareness Day, Apple’s new augmented reality goggles, and the fallout from the debt ceiling negotiation.
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
