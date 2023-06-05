Editorial cartoons by Patrick Chappatte and Arcadio Esquival. These two cartoons seemed to go together, following the intense aerial bombardment of Kyiv by Russian missiles and drones last week and a drone attack on Moscow for which Ukraine has denied involvement.

CTNewsJunkie columnist Jamil Ragland chimed in this week about the conflict, suggesting that the ongoing destruction of Ukraine needs to end, but neither Russia nor the US – with its Western allies – seem to want to end the war anytime soon. Credit: Arcadio Esquivel, Costa Rica / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED