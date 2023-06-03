Graceless Gospel: God wields a lightning bolt from on high, surrounded by angry storm clouds, shouting "Now wait a %^&%^% minnit here!" as some tiny humans throw a Bible in the trash.
Editorial cartoons by Randall Enos and Gatis Sluka. The Associated Press reports that a Utah parent, frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools, convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And Gatis Sluka offers his perspective on the world’s trash problem.

Pyramids Then And Now: The Pyramids are shown, labeled circa 2000 BCE, followed by three pyramids of trash, labeled circa 2000 CE.
