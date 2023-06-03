Editorial cartoons by Randall Enos and Gatis Sluka. The Associated Press reports that a Utah parent, frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools, convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And Gatis Sluka offers his perspective on the world’s trash problem.
Randall Enos, Editorial Cartoonist
For 65 years Randall Enos has done cartoons and illustrations for TV, movies, books, comic strips, magazines, newspapers, posters and the like. Clients have included NBC, The New York Times, The National Lampoon, Playboy, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
Gatis Sluka, Editorial Cartoonist
Gatis Sluka has been drawing cartoons at the newspaper Latvijas Avize since 1998 and he is also working as a freelance illustrator. His cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
