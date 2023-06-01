FBI Bias: A catcher and umpire are pictured. The umpire's mask is labeled "FBI." There is a small white square in the catcher's glove, but a large black square outlines most of the image. The small white square is labeled, "Biden strike zone." The large black square, encompassing most of the photo, is labeled "Trump strike zone."
Credit: Dick Wright, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Dick Wright, John Cole, and Bob Englehart. Republicans are accusing the FBI of bias in its handling of investigations of former president Donald Trump and members of his family in comparison to investigations of Joe Biden and his family. States are banning books in many states in what appears to be a rapidly escalating situation for people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. And late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, said he would destroy leftism in America.

Marginalized Books And Students: In the first panel, a school door is open and a pair of books are tossed out, "LGBTQ Themes" with a rainbow cover and "Non-white Authors." In panel two a voice from inside says "...OK what next?" In the third panel, a white child with a rainbow T-shirt and a black child are tossed out the school door.
Credit: John Cole, GeorgiaRecorder.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
DeSantis Campaign: Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, wearing a Puritan outfit complete with a hat, says "I will destroy leftism in this country!" with his finger raised.
Credit: Bob Englehart, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Dick Wright

Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist

Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

John, Cole Cagle Cartoons

John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist

John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.

Bob Englehart

Bob Englehart, Editorial Cartoonist

Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

