Editorial cartoons by Dick Wright, John Cole, and Bob Englehart. Republicans are accusing the FBI of bias in its handling of investigations of former president Donald Trump and members of his family in comparison to investigations of Joe Biden and his family. States are banning books in many states in what appears to be a rapidly escalating situation for people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. And late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, said he would destroy leftism in America.
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
Bob Englehart, Editorial Cartoonist
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
