Editorial cartoons by Pat Byrnes and R.J. Matson. The Conversation offers a side-by-side look: Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two Republican presidential heavy-hitters compare. And CNN reports that the debt deal avoids the really tough decisions.
Pat Byrnes, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Byrnes is a long-time cartoonist for The New Yorker, illustrator, humorist, and winner of the National Cartoonist Society’s Silver Reuben. Previous careers include voice actor, ad copywriter, and aerospace engineer. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Byrnes, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist