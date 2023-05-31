Cruel But Fun: A wife and husband are watching TV and the wife says to the husband, "You're right, dear. DeSantis is more cruel and vindictive. But Trump makes it more fun."
Credit: Pat Byrnes, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Pat Byrnes and R.J. Matson. The Conversation offers a side-by-side look: Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two Republican presidential heavy-hitters compare. And CNN reports that the debt deal avoids the really tough decisions.

Debt Limit Suspension: A giant black rock labeled "DEFAULT" is held up on a steep hillside above the US Economy by a hand coming out of the top of the US Capitol Building, which is atop a big spring-like shock absorber, similar to a car's suspension, labeled "Debt Limit Suspension."
Credit: R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Pat Byrnes, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Byrnes is a long-time cartoonist for The New Yorker, illustrator, humorist, and winner of the National Cartoonist Society’s Silver Reuben. Previous careers include voice actor, ad copywriter, and aerospace engineer. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist

R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

