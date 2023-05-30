Editorial cartoons by Bill Day, Dave Granlund, and Rivers. Disney canceled a $1 billion development in Florida amid an ongoing feud between the company and the state’s Governor and presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis. The move would have seen 2,000 employees relocated to the state. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A federal judge said Rhodes presents “an ongoing threat” to American democracy. And late Monday, The White House was conducting calls with House Democrats about the details of the debt ceiling deal with the deadline inching closer.
