Message for DeSantis: Mickey Mouse has his middle finger up, though it is obscured by a black box. Above Mickey is the label, "Disney cancels a billion-dollar Florida project." And the bottom, is a line that reads "A message from Disney to DeSantis."
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Bill Day, Dave Granlund, and Rivers. Disney canceled a $1 billion development in Florida amid an ongoing feud between the company and the state’s Governor and presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis. The move would have seen 2,000 employees relocated to the state. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A federal judge said Rhodes presents “an ongoing threat” to American democracy. And late Monday, The White House was conducting calls with House Democrats about the details of the debt ceiling deal with the deadline inching closer.

Oath Keeper Gets 18 Years In Prison: Stewart Rhodes, the oath keeper who led part of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is show in prison orange, sitting on his bunk in his cell. He has written "Just a capitol tourist!" on the wall, along with a hangman drawing that is labeled, "Pence." He is thinking, "18 years?! Ha! It'll be more like 18 months... with a pardon from newly re-elected Trump!!"
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Debt Ceiling Cliff: A car is hanging with its two left tires off a cliff edge near Debt Ceiling Lookout," with President Joe Biden in sunglasses behind the wheel and Uncle Sam agape in terror in the passenger seat. Biden says, "You really need to learn how to relax more, Sam..."
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

Rivers, Cagle Cartoons

Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.