Rep. Mike D’Agostino, D-Hamden

The House voted unanimously Tuesday to approve legislation designed to scrutinize the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence by Connecticut’s state government to ensure automated systems are not permitted to make discriminatory decisions.

Rep. Michael D’Agostino, D-Hamden, said the bill will establish a process by February 2024 about the use of AI in state government. The bill also prohibits the state from employing untested AI after next February.

“How are they going to use it and make sure that the use of AI doesn’t lead to discrimination of any ill effects,” D’Agostino said.

Rep. Francis Cooley, R-Plainville, said one of the great issues for mankind is making sure technology doesn’t go faster than ethics can follow. He said it’s good that the legislature is thinking about the ethical use of this technology now.

D’Agostino said they also ensure that any state vendor abides by Connecticut’s data privacy laws.

The bill now goes to Gov. Ned Lamont for his consideration.