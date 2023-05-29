Memorial Day: A gravestone with a US flag next to it reads, "FALLEN." A white-yellow dog rests sadly in the grass near by
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Bill Day. On Memorial Day we remember our fallen.

Memorial Day 2023: A dog tag that reads "American Hero Memorial Day 2023 Thank you"
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.