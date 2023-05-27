Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on May 26, 2023, according to AAA. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road. According to AAA, Memorial Day road trips are expected to show an increase of 6% over 2022, with over 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.

Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of May 26.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror.”

AAA also shared new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on its website: “Gas demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million b/d last week. Rising demand has helped to boost pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million bbl to 216.3 million bbl. If gas demand grows amid tighter supplies, drivers will likely see pump prices rise.”

Connecticut’s numbers

– Current gas price: $3.63

– 1-week change: +$0.11 (+3.0%)

– 1-year change: -$1.05 (-22.4%)

– Record average gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.19

– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$2.11 (-33.5%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Lower Fairfield County: $3.69

#2. Bridgeport: $3.68

#3. Windham: $3.66

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.62

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.62

#6. Hartford: $3.60

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.64

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Texas: $3.13

#3. Arkansas: $3.13