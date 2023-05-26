Editorial cartoons by Christopher Weyant, Dave Whamond, and Bill Day. The debt ceiling, climate change, and the Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis matchup in the GOP primary for Election 2024.
Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist
Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist
Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist