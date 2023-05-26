Editorial cartoons by Christopher Weyant, Dave Whamond, and Bill Day. The debt ceiling, climate change, and the Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis matchup in the GOP primary for Election 2024.

The Great Indoors: In the left panel, the title is "Staying inside all winter due to extreme cold," and a little boy and his dog look at the window at a wintery landscape. He says, "I can't wait for summer!" In the right panel, the title is "Staying inside all summer due to wildfire smoke," and the boy and his dog are looking out the same window a murky, hazy hot landscape with black smoke in the sky. He says, "I can't wait for winter" with an added cough cough wheeze. Climate change concept
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
DeSantis and Trump: A large image of Donald Trump in a suit and overly long red necktie is smiling while a half-sized Ron DeSantis is standing with his head hidden by Trump's coattails, saying, "I'm running for president!"
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist

Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist

Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dave Whamond

Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Avatar photo

Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.