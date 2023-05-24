The White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: Orhan Cam / Shutterstock

On the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork to run for president in 2024, Quinnipiac University released a new poll showing former President Donald Trump has strengthened his support, widening his lead over DeSantis since late March.

According to Quinnipiac polling data released Wednesday, Trump now enjoys 56% support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, compared to 47% in late March. On the other hand, DeSantis has seen a decline in support, with his numbers dropping from 33% to 25% during the same period. The remaining 12 declared or potential candidates listed in the poll received support levels of 3% or lower.

In the hypothetical matchups for the general election, the races appear to be incredibly close. Among all registered voters, President Joe Biden receives 48% support, while Trump receives 46%, mirroring the results from late March.

In a head-to-head comparison between Biden and DeSantis, the Florida governor receives 47% support, with Biden close behind at 46% among all registered voters. These figures have remained virtually unchanged since late March.

The age of both current and former presidents has become a topic of discussion among registered voters, with regard to their ability to effectively serve another four-year term.

Registered voters are divided on Joe Biden’s ability to serve another 4-year term, with 65% believing he is too old and 32% disagreeing. Republicans (90-8%) and independents (69-28%) view Biden as too old, while Democrats (57-41%) think otherwise.

Regarding Donald Trump, 59% of registered voters believe he is not too old for another 4-year term, while 36% disagree. Republicans (85-15%) and independents (55-39%) share the view that Trump is not too old, while Democrats (51-42%) think he is too old.

In the written release for the poll, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy highlighted the contrast.

“One candidate is 80, the other 76, but what a difference those four years make. Voters dispute the old saying that age is just a number, to the detriment of the President,” Malloy said.

Debt Ceiling & Supreme Court

The poll also shed light on several other significant findings. Roughly 70% of Americans expressed either very high or moderate levels of concern about the potential failure of President Biden and Congress to reach an agreement on the national debt ceiling. In terms of who is seen as acting more responsibly in the negotiations, opinions were divided, with some supporting President Biden and the Democrats in Congress, while others favored Speaker McCarthy and the Republicans in Congress.

In terms of job approval, the Supreme Court received a negative rating of 35% approval and 57% disapproval among registered voters. This disapproval rating represents the highest level since Quinnipiac University began asking the question in 2004.

Two-thirds of Americans believe that Congress should conduct an investigation into reports that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received undisclosed gifts from a Republican donor. Regarding whether Justice Thomas should resign, 46% said he should, 42% said he should not, and 13% did not offer an opinion.

Immigration and Border Policy Sparks Division

According to Quinnipiac’s polling data, 50% of Americans oppose the construction of a border wall along the Mexico-US border, while 44% support it. Furthermore, 68% believe that the Biden administration is not effectively addressing border security issues at the border between Mexico and Texas. In contrast, only 20 percent of respondents believe the administration is making progress in controlling the situation.

Priority Issues and Concerns

When asked about the most pressing issue facing the country today, inflation took the lead with 24% of respondents expressing concern. Notably, this is the lowest level recorded since Quinnipiac University began posing the question in April 2022. Gun violence ranked second, with 18% of respondents expressing heightened concern, an increase of 8% since late March. Immigration emerged as another significant concern, with 13% of respondents considering it the most urgent issue.

Artificial Intelligence Raises Questions

Concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) also surfaced in the poll results. A majority of Americans, comprising 54%, harbor fears that AI poses a danger to humanity, while 31% hold the belief that it will ultimately benefit society.

The impact of AI on the workforce is another area of interest. Among those currently employed, 24% expressed varying degrees of concern regarding the potential obsolescence of their jobs due to AI. In contrast, a majority, 77%, indicated either low levels of concern or no concern at all.

“Will AI, be a force for good or a vehicle of destruction? With the exception of the youngest Americans, hands down, Americans think the latter,” Malloy said.

Quinnipiac said 1,819 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from May 18 to May 22 with a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percentage points.

The survey included 1,616 self-identified registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points. The survey included 669 Republican and Republican-leaning voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

For more detailed results, information about the methodology used, and additional trends, please visit poll.qu.edu.