Freedom Caucus and Debt Limit Doom: A shredded dollar bill, riddled with bullet holes, has the chief insurrectionist's smiling picture and a GOP/Elephant logo. His horned hat says "Freedom Caucus" and he says "'Default' is just another word for 'winning'."
Credit: Kevin Siers, The Charlotte Observer, NC / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Kevin Siers and Jeff Koterba. Congressional Democrats and Republicans have ramped up pressure on President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to hold the line in the debt ceiling talks.

Governing By Crisis: Uncle Sam holds a newspaper with the headline, "Down to wire on debt ceiling," and shouts "Can we once and for all stop governing by ... CRISIS!"
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Avatar photo

Kevin Siers, Editorial Cartoonist

Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Jeff Koterba

Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist

Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.

