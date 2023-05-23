Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Rivers. The debt-ceiling standoff continued Monday. President Joe Biden said the White House offered a proposal for $1 trillion in spending cuts, but as part of the same proposal the Democrats called for tax overhaul, including rescinding the Trump administration’s tax cuts for the wealthy, which are estimated to cost $3.5 trillion if they are renewed. Republicans have balked. Meanwhile, early polling shows a very close Biden-Trump matchup, with Trump slightly ahead.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist
