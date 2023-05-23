Debt Ceiling Blackmail: A poor child holds up an empty soup bowl as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leans over and says "Sorry, but we have to make sacrifices so we can pay for the Trump tax cuts!" Behind McCarthy, a man in a black coat, with a top hat and smoking a cigar as he clenches a big bag of money to his chest, says, "Hurry up! This is getting heavy!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Rivers. The debt-ceiling standoff continued Monday. President Joe Biden said the White House offered a proposal for $1 trillion in spending cuts, but as part of the same proposal the Democrats called for tax overhaul, including rescinding the Trump administration’s tax cuts for the wealthy, which are estimated to cost $3.5 trillion if they are renewed. Republicans have balked. Meanwhile, early polling shows a very close Biden-Trump matchup, with Trump slightly ahead.

Still Alive: A donkey in a business suit walks away holding a shovel as a hand pops out of the ground in front of a gravestone that says "Here Lies Donald Trump."
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers, Cagle Cartoons

Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

