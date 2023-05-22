Weapons of War: An elderly man sits in a rocking chair with children at his feet and says, "Back in my day we had disturbed folks ... we just didn't give 'em weapons of war!" One child says, "No way!" and an older girl asks, "We used to be sane?!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 232 mass shootings so far in 2023.

John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

