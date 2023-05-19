Editorial cartoons by Dick Wright and Dave Granlund. The New York Times reported that after years of political hype, the Durham inquiry failed to deliver, but Politico reported that the Durham report fueled further House GOP skepticism over FBI surveillance practices.
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
