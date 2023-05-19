Hillary and the Durham Report: There are two tables, one with a pair of Donkeys, and Uncle Sam sits alone at the other. The donkeys are making a toast: "To the queen of political dirty tricks and her service to the American people! To Hillary!" And Uncle Sam glares and mutters, "Service like destroying the Democratic process of open, fair and honest elections with help from the FBI and Democrats."
Editorial cartoons by Dick Wright and Dave Granlund. The New York Times reported that after years of political hype, the Durham inquiry failed to deliver, but Politico reported that the Durham report fueled further House GOP skepticism over FBI surveillance practices.

Durham Report Findings: Special Counsel John Durham sits in a small fishing boat, having just hooked a tiny fish. The boat is labeled "4-Year Fishing Expedition," "GOP," and "Durham Report."
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

