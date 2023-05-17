Southern Border Immigration: Migrants crossing a muddy river from Mexico to the USA are confronted by US citizens on their way out to Mexico, saying, "Mass murders, inflation, Republicans ... go back!"
Credit: Bob Englehart, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Bob Englehart and John Darkow. The Associated Press reports that the number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after changes to immigration law, and US executives are calling for immigration reform to help staff the manufacturing boom. And The Hill reports that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy credits President Joe Biden with changing the “scope” of the debt ceiling talks. Still no deal as of Tuesday evening.

Debt Ceiling: A car is going around a turn on two wheels, overhanging a cliff, with President Joe Biden driving and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the passenger seat. Signs say "Dips" and "Debt Ceiling" with an arrow. Biden appears to be holding the steering wheel aloft, unattached to the car, and says, "I know what I'm doing, I'm a car guy! Hold the wheel!" And McCarthy says, "I'll need to get Marjorie Taylor Greene's permission first!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
