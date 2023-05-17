Editorial cartoons by Bob Englehart and John Darkow. The Associated Press reports that the number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after changes to immigration law, and US executives are calling for immigration reform to help staff the manufacturing boom. And The Hill reports that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy credits President Joe Biden with changing the “scope” of the debt ceiling talks. Still no deal as of Tuesday evening.
Bob Englehart, Editorial Cartoonist
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.