Debt Ceiling and Fiscal Crisis: Uncle Sam has a hand on his forehead outside the US Capitol, with its dome replaced by a round, black bomb with its fuse lit, labled "FISCAL CRISIS."
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Dave Whamond. The debt ceiling impasse between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the White House continues in Washington, with the full faith and credit of the United States at stake and the stock market wavering Monday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was scheduled to continue discussions with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. This weekend, Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor and a possible presidential candidate, offered praise on Twitter for a man charged with manslaughter for fatally choking Jordan Neely, a homeless subway passenger, in New York earlier this month.

Lessons in History: With a pile of books burning in the background, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says "Those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat it. Luckily, in Florida, we made lessons in history illegal!"
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Jeff Koterba

Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist

Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.

Dave Whamond

Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

