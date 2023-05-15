Mother's Day: With the large word "Mom" in the background, she is in bed reading and the child brings breakfast to her on a tray and says, "Dad wants to know what puts out a grease fire..."
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Pat Bagley. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. Thank you! And according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 9.6 million jobs available in the United States.

Vault the Wall: A map of North America shows a tall wall along the US-Mexico border and a large sign on the US side that says "JOBS." The caption says, "The reason you'll never build a wall tall enough."
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Avatar photo

Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

