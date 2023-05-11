Connecticut residents voted overwhelmingly in the last election in favor of bringing early voting to the state. According to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, it won’t be implemented in time for the next election day. Wheelhouse host Frankie Graziano talks with CTNewsJunkie’s Christine Stuart about how early voting will work in Connecticut.

Following that, Lisa Hagen of the CT Mirror and CT Public is on to discuss efforts in Washington to regulate social media in an effort to make children safer. In the final segment, the Connecticut Law Tribune’s Michael Marcio breaks down the “professional diversity” of the state’s judicial bench.

Guests include: