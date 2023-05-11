Editorial cartoons by Bill Day and Pat Bagley. Reuters reported Wednesday night that Congressional leaders and the White House had begun tough negotiations over the debt limit and the federal budget.
Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist
Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist