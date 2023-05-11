Debt Ceiling: Uncle Sam's head has poked up through a ceiling and he is dressed red, white, and blue, and hanging out of the cracked white ceiling.
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Bill Day and Pat Bagley. Reuters reported Wednesday night that Congressional leaders and the White House had begun tough negotiations over the debt limit and the federal budget.

Debt Threat: President Joe Biden sits across a table with his hands folded while a member of Congress across the table holds a dynamite detonator, ready to press down.
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Avatar photo

Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Avatar photo

Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.