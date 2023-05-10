Editorial cartoons by Ed Wexler and Bill Day. Contributing columnist Terry Cowgill opines today about the recently revealed ethical lapses by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wonders why the highest court in the land has no formal code of ethics. Meanwhile, Russia’s war on Ukraine continues. The BBC reports on the battle for the last streets of Bakhmut.
Ed Wexler, Editorial Cartoonist
Ed has been a Creative Director at Disney Television Animation for close to thirty years. He was a regular cartoonist for US News and World Report and drew the covers for the Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy and Academy Awards issues for many years. His cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Ed Wexler, Editorial Cartoonist
Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist
Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.
