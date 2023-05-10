Supreme Court Ethics Casket: US Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Jon Roberts are carrying a purple casket that says "ETHICS" on the side, and Thomas' wife, Ginni, is laying on top of the casket with a big smile, fanning herself, and wearing a horned "Q" hat similar to what was worn by one of the insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Credit: Ed Wexler, CagleCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Ed Wexler and Bill Day. Contributing columnist Terry Cowgill opines today about the recently revealed ethical lapses by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wonders why the highest court in the land has no formal code of ethics. Meanwhile, Russia’s war on Ukraine continues. The BBC reports on the battle for the last streets of Bakhmut.

Rivers of Blood: A map of Ukraine with red streaks draining into the Black Sea and spelling "Putin" in blood.
Credit: Bill Day, CagleCartoons.com & FloridaPolitics.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Ed Wexler, Editorial Cartoonist

Ed has been a Creative Director at Disney Television Animation for close to thirty years. He was a regular cartoonist for US News and World Report and drew the covers for the Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy and Academy Awards issues for many years. His cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Bill Day, Editorial Cartoonist

Bill Day is a two-time winner of the RFK Journalism Award in Cartooning, and his cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons. He is currently the editorial cartoonist for FloridaPolitics.com.

