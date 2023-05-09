U.S. Sen. Mike Lee holds his index finger up and says "Looking into a billionaire's unreported gifts of private jet travel, lavish vacations, retreats, real estate deals, tuition to elite private schools to a sitting Supreme Court justice... IS RACIST!
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune

Editorial cartoon by Pat Bagley. Salt Lake City Weekly columnist Michael S. Robinson says U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, brings shame — and an unpleasant smell — to his state with his vocal defense of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah

