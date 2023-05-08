Editorial cartoon by Dave Whamond. CNN reports on new details emerging around Sunday’s mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall as investigators continue to probe for a motive in the shooting that claimed eight lives and injured seven more. The Gun Violence Archive reported early Monday that since the mall shooting in Texas, six more people have been killed and 12 others injured in separate shootings in Maryland, New Jersey, Missouri, and California.
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist