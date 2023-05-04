North Carolina Supreme Court and Gerrymandering: In a play on the Loony Toons cartoon opening, an Elephant in a NC Supreme Court robe pokes out of the hole in the middle under the phrase "That's all Folks!" and holding a flyer that reads "Democracy shemocracy! Partisan gerrymanders A-OK! Fair Elections None of Our Business!"
Credit: John Cole, GeorgiaRecorder.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoon by John Cole. In an episode titled, “Partisan Gerrymandering Is Legal Again In North Carolina,” FiveThirtyEight analysts discuss last week’s decision from the North Carolina Supreme Court, clearing the way for partisan gerrymandering.

John Cole

John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist

John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.

