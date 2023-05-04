Editorial cartoon by John Cole. In an episode titled, “Partisan Gerrymandering Is Legal Again In North Carolina,” FiveThirtyEight analysts discuss last week’s decision from the North Carolina Supreme Court, clearing the way for partisan gerrymandering.
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist