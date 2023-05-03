Ode to Spring: A parent walks away from the illustrator holding a child's hand through a beautiful corridor of pink blooming trees. A quote appears on the sidewalk: "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant." – Anne Bradstreet
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and John Darkow. The forecast for Saturday is 70 degrees and partly sunny and pleasant. Enjoy it! Meanwhile, in Washington, the Guardian reports that Democrats have condemned US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ refusal to testify over ethics allegations raised about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. In addition, Insider reported that Jane Roberts, the wife of the Chief Justice, made more than $10 million in commissions over eight years by matching top lawyers with elite law firms — including some that had cases before the Supreme Court — as concerns grow about justices possibly having unreported conflicts of interest.

Caesar's Wife: From left to right, Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch, Roberts, and Thomas stand with extra shoes coming out from under their robes: Land sale, Wife's $10 million, and Harlan Crow. "Do we look like we know anything about the law?"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

