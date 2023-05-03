Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and John Darkow. The forecast for Saturday is 70 degrees and partly sunny and pleasant. Enjoy it! Meanwhile, in Washington, the Guardian reports that Democrats have condemned US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ refusal to testify over ethics allegations raised about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. In addition, Insider reported that Jane Roberts, the wife of the Chief Justice, made more than $10 million in commissions over eight years by matching top lawyers with elite law firms — including some that had cases before the Supreme Court — as concerns grow about justices possibly having unreported conflicts of interest.
Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.