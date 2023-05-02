Parties Want Anybody But Biden And Trump: A donkey in a blue shirt that reads "Anyone but Biden" is next to an elephant in a red shirt that reads "Anyone but Trump." The elephant says "Good luck with that!" and the donkey says "Yeah right!" They walk away and "sigh."
Credit: R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by R.J. Matson and Dave Whamond. Axios’ Erin Doherty reports on a poll that shows most Americans don’t want Biden or Trump to run, and CNN’s Alex Leeds Matthews reports on how Tupperware has been struggling for years.

Wife sits at the table reading a "Tupperware Collapse" headline while the husband has opened a cabinet and allowed a mountain of Tupperware containers to tumble out. She says "This doesn't sound so threatening... Every time we open the cupboard, we have a Tupperware collapse."
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist

R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Dave Whamond

Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

