Credit: Alex Schmidt / Shutterstock

It’s taken years, but Connecticut State Trooper Joseph Mercer won a civil rights settlement against the Connecticut State Police Union and the Department of Emergency Services for demoting him after he opposed union membership.

Mercer, according to the National Right to Work Foundation, which represented him, walked away last week with a $260,500 settlement when the case was dismissed against the police union and the state with prejudice.

“We at the Foundation are proud to have defended Sergeant Mercer’s rights and secured him a settlement that vindicates his free association,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said. “However, it’s disgraceful that CSPU union officials targeted Mercer, a dedicated public safety officer, with such a vicious retribution scheme in the first place. Public servants should not have to endure multi-year lawsuits just so they can refrain from supporting union politics they oppose.”

Mix said the decision “demonstrate(s) why the Foundation-won Janus v. AFSCME decision,” was so important.

“As was obvious in Mercer’s case, unelected public sector union bosses often wield their enormous clout over government to serve the union’s private interests over the public interest,” Mix added. “That’s why it’s vital that public employees can exercise their First Amendment Janus right to cut off all financial support of union bosses who are contorting government in this way.”

Mercer’s lawsuit was filed back in 2016.

According to the complaint, Connecticut State Police Union President Andrew Matthews filed a grievance against Mercer saying he mismanaged the shooting incident where an armed suspect barricaded himself in a hotel room. According to Mercer’s attorney, state police officials never expressed dissatisfaction with how Mercer handled the situation.

In October 2015, state officials transferred Mercer out of his Operations Sergeant position to an administrative post. That new position gave Mercer substantially fewer opportunities to work in the field or accrue overtime pay. Prior to this demotion, Mercer had received no warnings, reprimands, or other disciplinary actions regarding the incident referenced in Matthews’ grievance.

Court documents show Matthews denies the allegations made by Mercer.

It’s unclear if the police union, Matthews or the state will appeal the decision since it was made with prejudice.

A spokesman for Tong said Monday, “We’re pleased that the parties involved were able to resolve this matter.”