Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist

Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

