Editorial cartoons by R.J. Matson and Dick Wright. President Joe Biden announced his re-election bid and called it a battle for the soul of the nation. The two leading candidates’ ages have become an issue. Biden will be 81 at election time and will turn 82 shortly after that. Trump is 76 and will turn 78 by the time of the next election.
R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist